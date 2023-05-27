Brookfield Zoo's Mexican wolf pups moved to wild dens in New Mexico, Arizona

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Brookfield Zoo is helping save an endangered animal from extinction.

Six of the seven Mexican wolf pups born at the zoo in April have been placed in wild dens in New Mexico and Arizona.

It's part of a federal program that aims to re-establish the species population.

The Mexican wolf was once one of the most endangered species in the United States.

In the 70s, there were as few as five surviving in the wild.

The seventh pup will remain at Brookfield Zoo where the public will be able to meet him in the coming weeks.