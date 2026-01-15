Brookfield Zoo hosting lantern festival this spring

The Brookfield Zoo is hosting a unique animal-themed lantern festival this spring.

The "Glow Wild: A Lantern Festival of Hope" opens on March 19 and runs through May 10.

The festival will feature more than 70 illuminated handcrafted lanterns representing different zoo animals throughout the zoo. "

"The festival is produced in collaboration with Hanart Culture, known for their Chinese Lantern Festival experiences and their extraordinary hand-built, illuminated works," Zoo organizers said in a written release.

Tickets are on sale now on the Brookfield Zoo website. Tickets start at $9.95 for children and $19.95 for adults.