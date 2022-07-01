Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo animals receive special Fourth of July-themed treats

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo were given special Fourth of July treats
BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Animals at the Brookfield Zoo received special treats in celebration of the Fourth of July to enjoy.

Animal care specialists created the red, white and blue enrichment treats.

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo received special treats in celebration of the Fourth of July to enjoy. Brookfield Zoo

Bottlenose dolphins received a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin. Josie and Owen, two of the zoo's California sea lions, and grey seals Celia and Kiinaq (pronounced Key-nak), appeared to enjoy their patriotic "Happy 4th of July" ice and sugar-free gelatin cakes.

Also, Axhi and Jim, 27-year-old brown bears, received red, white and blue-colored ice blocks filled with carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples and blueberries.

The zoo's North American river otters' ice blocks had fresh water smelt frozen inside.

This weekend through July 4, the Dolphins in Action presentation will feature patriotic-themed music to get guests in the holiday spirit. Presentations Saturday through Monday will be at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

