19-year-old injured after shots fired through window of Bronzeville home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A19-year-old was injured after shots were fired through the window of a Bronzeville home early Thursday morning.
Police said the teen was shot in the leg while inside the home in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue just before 3 a.m.
The victim was taken to Insight Hospital and is listed in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
