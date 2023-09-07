Watch CBS News
19-year-old injured after shots fired through window of Bronzeville home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A19-year-old was injured after shots were fired through the window of a Bronzeville home early Thursday morning. 

Police said the teen was shot in the leg while inside the home in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to Insight Hospital and is listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

