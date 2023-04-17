Watch CBS News
Bronzeville shooting: man killed, woman wounded during carjacking attempt

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an attempted carjacking in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said, around 12:10 a.m., the victims were in a car in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue, when two gunmen approached them and tried to steal their vehicle.

The victims drove off, and the carjackers shot at them as they fled, causing the victims to crash into a white pickup truck.

A 20-year-old man was shot several times, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.

