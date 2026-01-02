Bronzeville mourns sudden death of beloved manager of Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles

A beloved manager at a Bronzeville restaurant died suddenly, leaving a huge void not just at the business but the works he did for so many in community. Family and friends came out in the new year to remember a pillar in the South Side community.

People often think they have so much time. Family and friends of Brian Mills never imagined they would walk into Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles and not get greeted by man who kept the place running and community fed in more ways than one.

Mills spent 17 years running the Bronzeville restaurant, but his caring heart spilled over into the entire neighborhood,

"Brian got out in this community, and he changed this community," said the restaurant's owner, Darnell Johnson.

On Friday night, the community Mills touched by his works and love gathered at the corner of Oakwood Street and King Drive to remember him.

Johnson recalled one of the many community events Mills insisted on organizing.

"He called me one time and said he wanted to something for 80 mothers, and I said, 'Brian, 80 mothers?' He said yes. I said, 'Man, that's great. If we can get 100, let's do it.,'" Johnson said.

That's why people were saddened to learn of his sudden death. At age 45, Mills passed away in his sleep two days before the new year.

"We've yet to figure out the cause of death, because this was sudden, but we do know there are things that we could do to make sure that we're maintaining our health; working out ,eating right, going to the doctor," said his sister, Chelsea Mills.

It's what his sister and family want people to take from his passing – people can be focused so much on others, but they can't forget to care for themselves.

"He came back to me and said, 'I think I want to give a back-to-school giveaway.' And then it went to food giveaways and grocery giveaways. And then it went to toy giveaways," his sister said.

In November, the restaurant handed out Thanksgiving turkeys to the community. It was one of many countless gestures Mills insisted on, and while there's a void since his death, there's joy knowing he touched so many.

"There will never be another one like him. He was just rare, man," Seandale Hunley said.

"He's always had the ability to bring people together," his sister said.

Even in death, he still brought people together.

Nearly 100 people gathered outside the restaurant Friday night to remember Mills. He is survived by his four children and three sisters.