Groundbreaking Wednesday for historic Bronzeville lakefront project

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a four week delay, the city will hold a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the historic Bronzeville Lakefront project.

The 100 acre mega-development is on the site of the former Michael Reese hospital. The $8 billion project has a 50% Black development team.

Infrastructure work begins this spring with a construction groundbreaking in the fall. The entire project is expected to last ten to 15 years.