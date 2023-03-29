Watch CBS News
Groundbreaking Wednesday for historic Bronzeville lakefront project

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a four week delay, the city will hold a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the historic Bronzeville Lakefront project.

The 100 acre mega-development is on the site of the former Michael Reese hospital. The $8 billion project has a 50% Black development team.

Infrastructure work begins this spring with a construction groundbreaking in the fall. The entire project is expected to last ten to 15 years.

