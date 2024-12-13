Watch CBS News
Man dead after being shot 12 times in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed when he was shot at least a dozen times in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Bronzeville.

Police said the 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 43rd Street shortly before 3 p.m., when someone in a white sedan fired multiple shots.

The shooter fled the scene headed north on Indiana Avenue.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with 12 gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Friday night. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

