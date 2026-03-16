Twins behind Broken Tart Bakery celebrate 4 years in Oak Park, Illinois

Two sisters in Oak Park have put their talents together to make something pretty sweet: Broken Tart Bakery, now celebrating its fourth year on Chicago Avenue.

Krissy Mack is at home in the back of the house, but her baking skills are front and center; she's the artist at Broken Tart, while her sister Katie Mack brings the business savvy.

"This couldn't happen without both parts," Krissy said.

September will mark four years for the bakery on Chicago Avenue. They still remember opening day clearly.

"I mean, we made like 12 scones the first day, and like maybe 20 biscuits and like we sold so quick," Krissy said.

"We just opened the doors. Like, we didn't promote it. We were just like, 'let's see what happens,'" Katie recalled.

Customers came and soon became regulars.

"The people came, and they haven't stopped coming ever since, so we've just been very lucky," said Katie.

The sisters have different strengths, but they also share a lot in common.

"We both live in Oak Park, we both have small kids," said Krissy.

Together they balance motherhood and a busy bakery, putting sisterhood at the heart of Broken Tart.

"We just stick with our, like, values of being nice to people and, like, doing what feels right to us, for us," Katie said. "We're really proud of what we've created here."

The bakery has a rotating menu but the sister said they have two well-known signature: their kale salad scone and their olive oil cake.