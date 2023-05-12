Museum of Broadcast Communications to host auction full of unique experiences

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago-based Museum of Broadcast Communications is holding an auction full of unique experiences as they look to recoup losses from the pandemic.

"One of our top items right now is Henry Winkler from HBO's 'Barry' and 'Happy Days,'" said David Plier, the museum's board chair. "You can have lunch in L.A. or New York with him. It's got to be Italian or sushi. He did specify that. You get to spend a couple hours with this TV legend."

And if you ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of the CBS 2 studio, that's an item up for auction as well.

Also included are two tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The silent auction runs through next Thursday, May 16. Head over to CharityBuzz.com/mbc to bid.