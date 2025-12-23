Driver is shot during Brinks truck robbery on Chicago's Southwest Side

A Brinks armored truck was robbed on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday morning, and the driver was shot.

The FBI Chicago office said a Brinks truck was robbed Tuesday morning outside the Chase Bank at 4363 S. Archer Ave., at Kedzie Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The call to police for the robbery came in just before 10 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said the driver of the armored truck was shot in both legs.

Chicago police said he was 49 years old and was standing outside the business when a robber came up and fired shots. He was wounded once in each thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the attacker fled in a silver vehicle, heading south on Troy Street and east on 44th Street.

As of 11 a.m., police continued to investigate behind the Chase Bank and had cordoned off the area with crime scene tape.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of 11 a.m.