Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.

Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Sources said the boy was collecting signatures with his school, trying to register people to vote.

Surveillance video from across the street showed the boy standing behind a white car just before the shooting. The second the car leaves, the boy can be seen on the ground.

It's not clear if the car is connected to the shooting.

Witnesses told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza his friends ran to help him after he'd been shot in the leg. They picked him up before placing him back down on the sidewalk a few storefronts away.

He sat there, crowded by witnesses in the middle of rush hour traffic, as he waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Paramedics showed up a few minutes later to take him to the hospital.

The boy has a long road to recovery ahead, but is expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.