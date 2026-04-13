Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Brighton Park's new and first community center

A brand new community center has come to the Southwest Side, connecting families to multiple resources.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday for the center, which builds on the work that's been going on for decades in Brighton Park.

"Now, finally, the neighborhood is getting the improvement it needed," Jazmine Cerda with the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

The work of supporting a neighborhood never ends, but Brighton Park can take a moment to celebrate what it's built. The neighborhood's first-ever community center.

"It's finally here after I've waited for so many years," said Anita Caballero, president of the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

The council dreamed up the idea for the center 27 years ago. Gov. JB Pritzker, who also attended the ribbon cutting, acknowledged the BPNC, saying they represented "the very best in Illinois."

Cerda and fellow BPNC staff members were proud to show off the colorful new building and all it has to offer.

"The goal of this building is to serve," she said.

The center will be a one-stop shop for people in Brighton Park, where they can get legal help, housing counseling, youth mentorship, and more.

Cerda said she was proud to be a part of the center and continuing the same work that the BPNC has done from the start.

"Thanks to BPNC, my mom was able to learn English. I as well was able to start getting involved in the community with volunteer work," she said.

The council hopes the new place will be the heart of the community.

As neighborhood kids march inside, they get to see the community center for themselves. Highlighting a bright day in Brighton Park.

BPNC hopes to fully transition into the new space in June.