Ald. Brian Hopkins plans to introduce 8 p.m. curfew for Central Business District to City Council

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) says he plans to introduce a new curfew for teens for the Central Business District to City Council next week.

Hopkins confirmed that the curfew time of 8 p.m. will be for those under the age of 18.

This comes after resident complaints about the increase in violent incidents in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, and Streeterville last month.

On May 13, a 15-year-old was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the neck after being jumped by a group of people in the Loop. A good Samaritan came to the aid of the boy who was taken to the hospital.

About a week later, a video surfaced of a knife fight on the Mag Mile. A group wielding large knives was seen swinging at each other outside the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel.

Days later, on May 23, a woman was robbed of her belongings at gunpoint near Federal Plaza, all while a meeting with Hopkins, Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), and residents part of the Streeterville Organization of Active Residents, or SOAR, was taking place.

Police originally said they planned on enforcing the 10 p.m. curfew, with more businesses also enforcing the escort policy in an effort to curb problematic teens.

The proposed curfew will only exempt teens attending city events, such as Lollapalooza or NASCAR, and those with jobs in the area.

Hopkins says he plans to introduce the 8 p.m. curfew to City Council on Wednesday.