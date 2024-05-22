Woman robbed at gunpoint near Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was held up at gunpoint near Federal Plaza in the middle of downtown Chicago Wednesday evening.

At 7 p.m., the 47-year-old woman was in the area of the 200 block of South Clark Street, between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, when a black sport-utility vehicle stopped nearby.

A man got out with a gun in hand, and demanded the woman's belongings, police said.

The victim complied, and the robber got back in the SUV and left, police said.

Video showed the victim talking with officers in front of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., on the opposite side of the plaza from where police said the robbery happened.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Wednesday.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.