Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows knife fight right off Chicago's Magnificent Mile

By Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video from over the weekend showed a knife fight breaking out right off the Magnificent Mile.

The video was taken around 6 p.m. Sunday on Ohio Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue.

Two men are seen swinging large knives at each other in the middle of the street outside the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel.

A witness told Chicago Police two groups started fighting in the middle of the street.

But by the time police arrived, the men were gone.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:35 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.