Video shows knife fight right off Chicago's Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video from over the weekend showed a knife fight breaking out right off the Magnificent Mile.

The video was taken around 6 p.m. Sunday on Ohio Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue.

Two men are seen swinging large knives at each other in the middle of the street outside the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel.

A witness told Chicago Police two groups started fighting in the middle of the street.

But by the time police arrived, the men were gone.