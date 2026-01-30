Fired Catholic school teacher charged with molesting tutoring student also charged in Evergreen Park

A former Catholic school teacher who is due in court on charges of molesting a child he was tutoring now faces additional charges in Evergreen Park.

Brett Smith, who lives in Tinley Park, was fired by the Chicago Archdiocese earlier this week after the uncovered past allegations of child molestation.

Orland Park police said they began an investigation into Smith after parents hired him as a private tutor. He was using the name "BJ S. McAuliffe" at the time. When the parents received a bank payment request that listed a different name – Brett Smith – families grew concerned.

Police said parents then discovered public reports from other states linking Smith to past allegations involving children, then contacted law enforcement.

After a thorough investigation, detectives said they established probable cause that Smith had sexual contact with a minor. Police are now asking anyone who believes they, or a child in their care, may have been a victim to contact law enforcement.

Smith taught most recently as a substitute teacher at Queen of Martyrs School in Evergreen Park. Friday, Evergreen Park police said Smith is now charged in their jurisdiction with one count of battery.

Police said a family from Queen of Martyrs reported a possible incident involving a child while Smith was at that school. Friday's charges appear to stem from that report.

Smith also worked at Pope John Paul II School in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood and at St. Walter-St. Benedict school.

Smith turned himself into police on the Orland Park charges Wednesday, and was formally charged Thursday. He is due in court in Bridgeview Friday.