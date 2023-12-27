Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy with increasing clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we'll have a cold and calm morning to start followed by some morning sunshine.

Clouds increase but the rain holds off for another day. Another round of rain is expected Thursday into the night - possibly lingering into early Friday. Dry weather again on Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs through Saturday. Colder in the 30s for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, TURNING BREEZY HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: CLOUDY, BREEZY LOW: 34

TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS - SOME SNOW MIX HIGH: 41

