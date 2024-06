Breezy, less humid day with morning sun

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A breezy day is ahead in the Chicago area.

Highs will be in the upper 70s with a sunny start to the day.

Friday will be another dry day with cooler air.

The next chance for rain is on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.