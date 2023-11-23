Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold Black Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lows tonight will be in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Breezy and colder tomorrow with highs in the mid-30s.

More clouds for Saturday, but a southwest wind will get highs back to near 40 degrees, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

A west coast storm system will increase the chance for snowfall on Sunday, especially in the morning. Light accumulations will be possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s with lingering snow showers into the early evening.

Cold for most of the next workweek with highs in 30s and lows in the 20s through late week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 27°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 35°

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 38°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 3:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

