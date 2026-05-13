Breakthru Beverages drivers in Illinois on strike, citing unfair labor practices

Some of your favorite liquor brands could be missing from the shelf of your neighborhood bar or restaurant.

The drivers for one of the state's largest distributors are on strike, and inventory at some bars has taken a hit.

Bottles of some of the most popular liquor brands are running low at the Side Lot in Waconda, Illinois.

Owner Phil Castello says he's on his last bottles of some beverages and can't get an order until next week, that is, if it comes at all.

He says he hasn't been receiving his normal alcohol deliveries from wholesale distributor Breakthru Beverage. His delivery request this week was denied.

The local Teamsters who drive for the Cicero company have been on strike and holding the picket line since last Tuesday, and have not been delivering to bars like the Side Lot.

"We are already seeing that people going out less. People are drinking less," Castello said. "When you don't have what they want, it's really not helping them show up to your place."

One of the Teamsters' lead negotiators says the strike is ultimately over what they call unfair labor practices, and says how long the strike lasts is up to the company.

The strike impacts about 115 delivery drivers, and the local Teamsters president says they are fighting against what they call Breakthru Beverages' unlawful behavior.

"They are trying to take away some strike language that would take away the members' rights to be able to cross picket lines that they shouldn't have to cross," said Del Schaefer, Teamsters Local 710 president.

Breakthru Beverage, one of the state's oldest, largest, and most established distributors, says despite the strike, they were able to service more than 8,000 customers last week—which is comparable to a normal week—saying in a statement:

While we respect the rights of our associates, we are disappointed that our Illinois drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 710, have initiated a strike. Our proposal reflects the full extent of what we believe we can responsibly commit to while protecting the long-term stability of our organization and our associates. A key component of that proposal is a shared commitment to stability during the life of the agreement, helping to prevent mid-contract disruptions that negatively impact our associates, customers, suppliers, and business. We believe this type of mutual commitment is fundamental to a productive and respectful partnership. We have contingency plans in place designed to help minimize disruptions to our Illinois operations and customer deliveries. We are exceptionally proud of the efforts of our teams, who continued servicing more than 8,000 customers last week, a level comparable to a normal week of operations. We were able to accommodate the needs of more than 98 percent of customers within 48 hours of order submission, and we continue to improve efficiencies and service levels each day as operations progress during the union's work interruption. We remain committed to reaching a resolution as soon as possible and to maintaining an open, transparent dialogue with the union. We value all of our associates and continue to strive to provide competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and a positive, stable work environment.

With warmer weather and busy months approaching, the ongoing strike and inventory uncertainty have left some bar owners with their glass half empty.

"To be honest, it looks poorly on us," Schaefer said. "It looks poorly on my staff when you have to tell people no. You know, it's the hospitality industry you are in the business of telling people yes."