Breakfast at Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep raises money for CPD officers' protective vests

"Get Behind the Vest" breakfast held at Saint Ignatius College Prep

A "Get Behind the Vest" pancake breakfast was held on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday to help those who protect and serve to stay protected.

The event raises money to buy new bulletproof vests for Chicago Police officers.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) has been hosting Get Behind the Vest events in the Beverly area. The event Sunday was organized by Ald. Bill Conway (34th) and was held in Tully Hall at Saint Ignatius College Prep, 1076 W. Roosevelt Rd.

"They have our backs, so we've got to make sure they have the best on their back as well," said Conway.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling attended the event as a special guest.

"To have an event like this and a turnout like this in support of the officers who are out there keeping the city safe is just a blessing," Snelling said.

For $5, those attending the event at Saint Ignatius got their fill of pancakes, sausages, and other breakfast favorites.

The money raised will all go to purchasing those new protective vests for Chicago Police officers.