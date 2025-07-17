Bray Grove Farm in Grundy County, Illinois stays 100% sustainable by working with, not against, nature

An hour and a half south of Chicago a farm in Grundy County, Illinois, is a bit different from the rest.

Bray Grove Farm is 100% sustainable, and a model for how individuals can achieve something similar, wherever they live.

Brian Lever and Joanne Aono weren't always farmers.

"I was actually born in Chicago, lived most of my life there, and Brian decided that he wanted to live on a farm," Joanne said. "My first instinct was, 'Are you out of your mind?'"

But farmers they are, and the 10 acres they operate look very different than the larger farms around them.

"We wanted to make sure the farm was as cooperative with nature as possible, so we dedicated at least half of the land to nature," said Brian.

There are tall trees, native animals and a hands-off approach that is all part of how they keep the soil healthy and productive.

The couple said they can grow ore food for people in one acre of their farm than most large, industrial farmers can grow on 80, all without the use of any chemicals or pesticides.

You also won't find any tractors on Brian and Joanne's land. Instead, two mules do all their heavy lifting with zero carbon emissions. They're named Annabelle and Loretta.

"I'm working with two animals that I love! They're my kids. Loretta is my girlfriend," Brian said.

They said a big impetus for the farm was climate change. They've been farming for over a decade and have seen the changing climate themselves, firsthand.

And even if you don't live on farmland, Brian Leber says you can make a difference as well.

"Urban farming is a viable alternative, especially in underserved communities," he said.

Bray Grove Farm grows enough food to feed more than 100 people, and they donate 10% of what they grow to local food pantries.

If you're interested in buying food from the farm, click here.