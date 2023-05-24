Mayor Brandon Johnson to preside over his first city council meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over his first City Council meeting Wednesday. But he's not the only one attending his first council meeting.

A lot of people will be experiencing this for the first time today as new faces are expected in council chambers for the first official meeting.

It's Johnson's first city council meeting since his inauguration.

It will also be the first meeting for over a dozen alderpersons as 13 wards have new representation following the outgoing of many veteran council members in the past year.

Ahead of the council meeting this morning, Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) plans to speak on a new resolution declaring the month of May to be Jewish American History Month in Chicago, he'll be highlighting the sharp increase in antisemitism and hate crimes.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25h) is also expected to speak. He'll present a long-term housing plan for asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness in the city.

The meeting will begin in Council Chambers here at 10 a.m.