Meeting set for discussion on Wright College being used to house migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago is planning to turn Wilbur Wright College into a shelter for hundreds of migrants.

People on the Northwest Side are getting a chance to voice their opinions on the plan. CBS 2's Chris Tye is at the meeting to hear what residents are saying.

The recent discussion about what to do with the several migrants in need of shelter in Chicago is bubbling over in the Dunning neighborhood. Advocates both for and against using the college to house migrants were at the meeting.

Many were arguing Chicago is a welcoming city.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) said that come June 1, hundreds of migrants will be relocated to Wright College to alleviate the crowds at local police stations. They are slated to be moved out on Aug. 1.

His question is what happens after Aug. 1. Some argue residents shouldn't be footing the bill for housing.

Even before the meeting, emotions were visible from residents on both sides of the issue.

To a packed crowd — the chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago is jeered after promising “I’m confident things will go well” as talk of moving asylum seekers to the campus of Wilbur Wright College begin. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/CBd2LzFlZT — Chris Tye (@TVTye) May 23, 2023