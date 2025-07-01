Watch CBS News
Two boys, 12 and 13, charged with robbing and carjacking man and woman on Chicago's West Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been charged with robbing and carjacking two people on Sunday on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said the boys robbed and carjacked a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman on Sunday in the 1600 block of North Long Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

The boys were arrested later Sunday in the 1300 block of North Lamon Avenue.

Both boys were charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Court information for the boys was not immediately available.

