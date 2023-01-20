Watch CBS News
Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago hosting King Club swim meet, basketball camp

CHICAGO (CBS)--  The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their King Club, honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

They'll be hosting a swim meet and a basketball skills camp and scrimmage for more than 50 kids.

The group hopes Friday's swim meet will become an annual event.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 8:07 AM

