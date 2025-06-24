Family says boy with ties to Chicago area was gunned down by Israel Defense Forces in West Bank

The family of a 13-year-old Palestinian boy with ties to Chicago said he was gunned down by Israel Defense Forces this week while out with cousins in the West Bank.

Family and friends gathered in Chicago's southwest suburbs Tuesday night to honor the life of the teenager, Ammar Hayamel.

An Azza, or Muslim visitation, brought dozens of people to Bridgeview. Most had never even met Ammar — who lived in the West Bank on the other side of the world — but that didn't stop them from gathering to remember a boy they said had so much ahead him.

"We gather here today not just to mourn, but to bear witness," said Marwon Kartoun, who said Ammar was his cousin. "He's a truly, example of a kind person."

Kartoun said Ammar was smart, positive, and a member of the Palestinian Muaythai National Team — which plays a combat or martial arts sport.

"A 13-year-old boy, just a kid, was shot, left bleeding, as help was denied," said Kartoun.

Kartoun said Ammar was shot in the neck by the IDF. He said Ammar received no first aid, and his body was on the ground for hours.

Ammar was then carried across his small village in the West Bank, Kartoun said.

CBS News Chicago could not independently verify his account.

As people gathered in Bridgeview Tuesday evening to say goodbye to Ammar, Kartoun said the West Bank suffered under military occupation.

"We see this every day in Palestine, especially, you know, in West Bank and Gaza," Kartoun said.

CBS News Chicago spoke with Ammar's family in the West Bank. Hasan Buirat, a family friend, said such incidents have become too familiar.

"Two months ago, it happened with us with a 14-year-old boy, and he carried a U.S. citizen, and they shot him the same exact way," Buirat said through an interpreter.

While what happened to Ammar transpired thousands of miles away, his family and friends in Chicago do not want who he was and how he died to go unnoticed.

"We remember Amar not only with sorrow, but with a vow to speak out his name, to share his story, and to demand justice," said Kartoun.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the IDF, the Israeli Embassy, and the Israeli Consulate to confirm the chain of events involved in Ammar's death as alleged by those at the visitation. The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said the case was not familiar to them, but they will follow up with people overseas as soon as they can and get back to CBS News Chicago.