Boy shot, wounded in Aurora, Illinois

A boy was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Aurora, Illinois.

At 2:17 a.m., Aurora police were called for a shooting in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found a male juvenile who had been shot in the lower part of his body, police said.

Police did not specify the boy's age, or whether he was a teenager or younger.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and has since been released, police said. No one else was injured.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and there is no danger to the broader community.

Aurora police detectives were investigating the shooting Sunday afternoon.