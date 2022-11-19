Boy, 15, one of three suspects charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman in the West Loop back in August.

The teen was arrested Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side.

He was identified as one of three suspects who, on Aug. 12, forcefully took a vehicle from a 24-year-old woman, in the 0-100 block of South Jefferson Street.

The teen is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.