Boy, 5, dies from gunshot wound inside Riverdale home, 3 family members in custody, police say

Police are investigating after a child was shot and killed inside a home in Riverdale, Illinois, on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the home in the 13900 block of South State Street for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they found the child inside the home. Emergency crews also responded to the scene, and the child was pronounced dead. A homicide investigation was then initiated.

Medical examiners identified the child as 5-year-old Roson Garret.

During the investigation, three people, who police said were family members of the child and were inside the house at the time of the incident, were taken into custody. There were no charges filed as of Wednesday.

Riverdale police say they're continuing to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

No additional information was immediately available.