Boy, 4, shot in back when someone fires at minivan in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

A 4-year-old boy was struck when someone fired a gun at a minivan in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 7:10 p.m., the little boy was traveling in a minivan being driven by a 23-year-old man in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue — near the diagonal Archer Avenue, police said.

Another vehicle pulled up in the back, and someone inside fired shots at the minivan, police said.

The 4-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the back. Dispatch audio said the victim was dropped off at the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center before being transferred.

The man driving the minivan was not injured.

Two other adults and three other children were also in the minivan. None were injured.

As of Wednesday night, there was no one in custody in the shooting.