Boy, 4, critical after being found shot in head at South Side residence, police say
A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized after being found shot in the head at a South Side residence on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 99th Street in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.
Chicago police said officers arrived at the residence and found the young boy with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police did not say if anyone was in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.