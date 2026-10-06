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Boy, 4, critical after being found shot in head at South Side residence, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized after being found shot in the head at a South Side residence on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 99th Street in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers arrived at the residence and found the young boy with a gunshot wound to the head. 

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

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