Boy, 17, faces murder charges in shooting that killed teen in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was facing murder charges Monday in an armed robbery and shooting that left a teen of the same age dead in Chicago's Wicker Park community.

The shooting happened at 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in the 1500 block of North Honore Street, off Milwaukee Avenue.

The teen was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, after being identified as one of the offenders in the shooting.

Police said the victim was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

There was no word Monday morning on any other suspects facing charges.