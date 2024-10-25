Boy, 16, charged in chemical irritant carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was charged in the carjacking of a 47-year-old man Thursday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The teen was arrested around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon

Chicago police said he was one of the four offenders who, less than one hour earlier, sprayed a chemical irritant at the victim while taking his vehicle by force on the same block.

The victim, who has a valid FOID card and is a concealed carry license holder, fired his gun during the incident, striking the teen in his left knee and grazing him in the left arm. He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

The teen was later placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

The other three offenders managed to get away with the victim's Toyota Camry.

No additional information was immediately available.