15-year-old boy seriously hurt in South Deering shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the South Deering neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Chicago police said just around 12:05 p.m., the teen was outside in the 1800 block of East 95th Street when he heard shots and felt pain.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
No arrests were made.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
