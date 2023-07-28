15-year-old boy seriously hurt in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the South Deering neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said just around 12:05 p.m., the teen was outside in the 1800 block of East 95th Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.