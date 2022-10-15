Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, shot and killed inside Prospect Heights apartment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy who died of a gunshot in a Prospect Heights apartment.

The teenage boy was found Friday afternoon inside an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane, Prospect Heights police said.

A call came in to 911 at 3:11 p.m. from an uncooperative person asking for an ambulance for somebody with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers arrived within three minutes and started rendering aid to the boy, and fire department paramedics followed soon afterward. But the boy died at the scene.

Police said three juvenile witnesses were being questioned Friday night. It was not clear whether the boy was shot as the result of an accidental discharge of a gun, a random act of violence, or a targeted attack.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:26 PM

