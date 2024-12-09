Boy, 14, identified after being shot to death in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Houston Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, including his neck, one to his chest, two to his back, and one to his left hand. He was dropped off at Trinity Hospital, where he later died.

The victim has since been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as Israel Maldonado from Whiting, Indiana.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.