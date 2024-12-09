Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, identified after being shot to death in South Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Sunday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Houston Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, including his neck, one to his chest, two to his back, and one to his left hand. He was dropped off at Trinity Hospital, where he later died.

The victim has since been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as Israel Maldonado from Whiting, Indiana.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made. 

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

