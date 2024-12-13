Boy, 11, shot during road rage incident in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

Boy, 11, hit in hand by gunfire after minor crash in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was shot during a road rage incident Friday morning in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Western Avenue.

Chicago police said that two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic crash. When the driver of one of the involved vehicles attempted to exchange information, the other driver displayed a weapon and began firing at the victim's vehicle—hitting the 11-year-old passenger in his left hand. Calls we heard over police radio said a grandfather was driving his grandchild to school.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled in an unknown direction.

Meanwhile, on the corner of Western and Division, another car was wrapped in red tape with multiple bullet holes on the side. It's unclear if that vehicle was involved in the initial shooting.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing by Area 5 detectives.