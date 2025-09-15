Watch CBS News
Boy, 10, hurt after being hit by Metra train in New Lenox, Illinois, spokesperson says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 10-year-old boy was hurt after being hit by a Metra train in the southwest suburbs Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Metra said that around 5:30 p.m., an inbound Rock Island train hit the boy, who was on a bicycle at Cedar Road, just before reaching the New Lenox station.

The boy was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with unknown injuries, but they are said to be non-life-threatening.

Inbound and outbound services have since resumed and are running with extensive delays.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No further information was released.

