Boy, 10, hurt after being hit by Metra train in New Lenox, Illinois, spokesperson says
A 10-year-old boy was hurt after being hit by a Metra train in the southwest suburbs Monday evening.
A spokesperson for Metra said that around 5:30 p.m., an inbound Rock Island train hit the boy, who was on a bicycle at Cedar Road, just before reaching the New Lenox station.
The boy was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with unknown injuries, but they are said to be non-life-threatening.
Inbound and outbound services have since resumed and are running with extensive delays.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
No further information was released.
