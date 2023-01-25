Border agents in Chicago seized 8,000 pounds of drugs in 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Customs and Border Patrol is recapping a busy year.

Agents reportedly seized more than 8,000 pounds of drugs in the 2022 fiscal year.

The most common was prescription drugs, like Tylenol with codein, testosterone medication or Xanax. Marijuana came in second.

Agents also seized around $23 million worth of counterfeit items like handbags and watches.