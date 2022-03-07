5 dead in house fire in Boone County, near Rockford

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people, including three girls, were killed in a house fire early Monday in rural Garden Prairie, Illinois, near Rockford.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments rushed to the 1100 block of Fleming Road for a house fire around 2 a.m.

They saw flames shooting out of the house as they arrived.

Six people and a sheriff's deputy were rushed to hospitals with injuries, but five people were trapped inside, and later found dead. The people who died included three girls – ages 9, 13, and 14; a 20-year-old woman; and a 24-year-old man.

It took several hours to put out the fire. Officials said the weather brought challenges.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.