Bookclub opens new Black-, woman-, and queer-owned music venue in old Elbo Room building

New venue, same legacy as Bookclub opens new concert space in old Elbo Room building

Every week, bands play in venues across Chicago, but a new concert space in Lakeview is different than most. Bookclub is proudly Black-, queer- and woman-owned.

"It is not a traditional stage shape. We do not have a flat stage, but instead – especially being a queer-owned venue – we built a Lady Gaga catwalk," co-owner Nick Heineman said.

The music and art space is located at the six-corner intersection of Lincoln, Lakewood, and George, in the building that once housed Elbo Room, which closed in 2019 after 30 years in Lakeview.

"You definitely feel the energy of 30 years of musical performance down here. It's kind of a weird feeling," Heineman said.

Bookclub's owners said it's the same, but different.

"She definitely has the same spirit, and we have not changed anything structurally. We just are, you know, little aesthetic updates, changes," co-owner Maren Rosenberg said.

"You definitely feel the presence of all the live music that came before us," co-owner Cam Stacey said.

Bookclub dates back to 2021, when Stacey and co-owner Kevante "K.O." Weakley started an informal performance space near Irving Park Road and Broadway.

"We sort of found ourselves hitting a plateau in terms of the types of artists we can service, the types of shows that we do, and the type of programming that we could put on," Weakley said.

They realized the old Elbo Room was available, and started moving in last year. Shows at the new Bookclub started in January.

There are now several owners, including a woman and members of the Black and queer communities.

"Being owned by the types of people who we are means that we bring our unique perspectives, and that we're also going to be sensitive to and inclusive of all of those people," Rosenberg said.

"It is sort of our job to just make sure that … they feel seen, they feel welcome," Weakley said.

"It's paramount that you know that the place is safe, and there are people who are not only going to be looking out for your safety, but enforce a positive peace in the place that can allow you to be truly singular and be yourself," Stacey said.

The owners said losing yourself in a show is what Bookclub is all about.

"We're all here for the same reason. We love music. We love performance," Rosenberg said.

"Generations pass, but music never fades," Heineman said.

Bookclub features an innovative design. The stage is in the basement, and the main floor has a bar with a large screen showing the performance. So you can take a break and still be part of the show.