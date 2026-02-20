Book Bonanza in Grand Crossing helping young people embrace reading

An event in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood aims to connect more young people with the joys of reading.

The "Brilliant Brown Boys' Book Bonanza" is being hosted on Saturday at the headquarters for "Gyrls in the Hood," located at 71st Street and Lawrence Avenue. The event begins at 11 a.m.

The book bonanza will offer books for all age groups at just 50 cents or $1.

There will also be raffle prizes, games, puzzles and a story time.