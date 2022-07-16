Bond set for $1 million for Lombard man who threatened woman, hijack vehicle at apartment complex

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for $1 million for a Lombard man who threatened a woman and hijacked her vehicle from the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier this month.

Bryan Church, 33 has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one count of aggravated battery to a police officer.

On July 5, around 11:10 a.m., the victim went to the parking garage of her apartment complex on Highland Avenue and entered her 2020 Honda Accord.

While in the driver's seat of her car, a man, later identified as Church, allegedly approached the vehicle, opened the front passenger door, and sat in the vehicle.

Church allegedly told the victim he needed a ride. When the victim refused and told Church to exit the vehicle, he told the victim to get out of the car or he was going to slit her throat.

It is further alleged that the victim exited her car at which time Church got into the driver's seat of the Honda and drove away.

Around five minutes later, officers with the Lombard Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance in the 700 block of East Butterfield Road. Upon their arrival, officers found Church in an office building with a backpack.

It is alleged that as officers attempted to talk to Church he pushed and kicked an officer. He was placed under arrest at this time.

Church is due back in court on Aug. 8.