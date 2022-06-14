Bond denied for 2 Chicago men charged after 7-Eleven armed robbery in Lombard

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bond was denied for two Chicago men charged after an armed robbery at a 7-11 in Lombard and police chase.

Reginald Allen, 53, and Lennell Owens, 46, appeared in court. Both men face felony counts of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon among other charges.

According to DuPage County officials, the men entered the convenience store, located at 801 S. Westmore-Myers Rd, on June 11 around 6:45 p.m.

Officials said the Owens showed a gun and demanded money from an employee at the cash register. Officials said Owes then went to the back of the store and took cigarettes from the shelves and an employees cell phone.

While Owens was in the back of the store, Allen remained at the counter and collected money from the register.

The men fled in a Jeep Wrangler southbound and were shortly after chased by police following an attempted traffic stop. Police said the suspects were driving more than 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone while trying to get away.

Illinois State Police and a Chicago police helicopter were able to locate the suspects, who eventually crashed into a tree in Elmwood Park.

The suspects were taken into custody. Owens was hospitalized after injuries sustained during the crash. Police recovered a loaded Glock 10mm handgun, 33 cartons of cigarettes and nearly $200 cash from the vehicle.

Owens is expected in court on June 30, Allen is expected in court on June 29.