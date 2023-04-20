Bolingbrook man sentenced for breaking into homes, recording victims as they slept

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Bolingbrook mans was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to breaking into multiple homes, an other crimes including residential burglary, attempted sexual abuse, and unauthorized videotaping of victims, including minors.

Zacharie Brown, 29, pleaded guilty to multiple cases based on crimes he committed in 2021, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.

Over several months, Brown entered occupied homes through unlocked doors and windows. He would videorecord the victims who lived in the homes as they slept. None of the victims gave Brown permission to do this. In some instances, he would remove a victim's clothing to expose their bodies for the purpose of recording.

Police apprehended Brown after one of the victim's chased Brown out of his home and into his car. The victim gave police a description of Brown's car and its partial license plate. Police were able to find Brown with the use of a tracker obtained for the car.

"This sick individual videotaped people sleeping in their own homes," Glasgow said. "Brown violated their privacy and took away their sense of security and safety. At least the victims will sleep a bit more soundly knowing that Brown is locked away and won't be able to sneak into their homes from behind prison bars."

Brown pleaded guilty to multiple felonies including criminal trespass to residence, four counts of residential burglary, unauthorized video recording, and attempted criminal sex abuse.