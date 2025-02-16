Bolingbrook High School boys' basketball team has been living up to all expectations

After being ranked the number one team in the state by MaxPreps to start the season, the 26-4 Bolingbrook High School boys' basketball team has been living up to expectations.

One player, Davion Thompson, is also exceeding them as a sophomore — making program history with a career milestone most reach later on.

Rob Brost is in his 17th season as head coach of Bolingbrook boys' basketball having, coached a lot of impressive teams over that time. This year's group is also special.

"I don't want to get, you know, the class of 2015 — or the class of 2017 or 2019, those classes — all upset with me," Brost said, "but it's one of the best teams we've had for sure."

The talented roster has a mix of experience and young players—including Thompson, and freshman Brady Pettigrew, making up two of its five starters.

"I think their games are beyond their years, if that makes sense," said Brost, "in particular Brady and Davion, how they play with a maturity about them."

Davion's maturity on the court was proven with a rare feat 19 games into this season. He became the first in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore.

"It's never been done before, and in a program like ours, that's rare. To get 1,000 points to start with, and then to do it in about a year and a half, is really unique," Brost said.

"It was awesome. Everyone felt the joy in the room, and we're just really happy for him," said Brady. "But that's just the start for him. I know he's going to do way more than that."

Another special aspect of the Bolingbrook team this season has been its camaraderie, which was on full display by how they celebrated Davion reaching the milestone.

"After the game, they poured water on me. It was surprising. I didn't even know they were going to do it, but I don't know how I didn't know. They all had cups, and I was just sitting there, and they all dressed me in water," said Davion. "But it was a great moment, you know, my teammate JT, he also hit 1,000 just now so there's a lot of big things going on."

JT is JT Pettigrew, Brady's older brother, a senior and a Valparaiso University commit.

"Honestly, this team, it's really fun," said JT Pettigrew. "This is probably like one of the teams where everyone's like is the most gelled."

While the future appears bright for the program and Davion, who currently has more than 10 Division I college offers, Davion himself is focused on the now — hoping the chemistry of this year's team will lead to a state title.

"Just to hang that banner up in this gym, to come back to this gym all the time to see your banner hanging up in the gym, so there's a lot of support here," said Davion, "so I feel like we can do it this year. We've got a big chance."

Davion is currently ranked No. 22 in the country in his class by ESPN. While only a sophomore, he is getting early college offers from Illinois, DePaul, Tennessee, Michigan and Iowa — to name a few.