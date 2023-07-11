Boil order lifted for Hawthorn Woods, Forest Lake
CHICAGO (CBS) – A boil water order has been lifted in the northwest suburbs.
Officials first started telling people to boil their water back on July 2. It affected people in Hawthorn Woods and Forest Lake.
A week-and-a-half later, things are returning to normal.
Officials said Aqua Illinois, the company that supplies the water, was having issues with the water pressure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.