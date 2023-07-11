Watch CBS News
Boil order lifted for Hawthorn Woods, Forest Lake

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A boil water order has been lifted in the northwest suburbs.

Officials first started telling people to boil their water back on July 2. It affected people in Hawthorn Woods and Forest Lake.

A week-and-a-half later, things are returning to normal.

Officials said Aqua Illinois, the company that supplies the water, was having issues with the water pressure.

