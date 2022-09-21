Bodycam video shows incident where police shot, killed man accused of firing toward officers in Zion

ZION, Ill. (CBS) -- Newly-released body cam video shows a deadly shootout involving officers in the Lake County community of Zion.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. Zion police issued a video compilation of the first five minutes of what occurred, and dashcam video from a squad car.

At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Zion police were called by a woman who said a relative – a 47-year-old man – was trying to break into her home in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue.

The woman said she had an order of protection against the relative, police said.

Zion police found a man near the back door of the home, and when they started talking to him, he took out a gun and faced the officers with it, police said.

The man, later identified as George Franklin, 47, of Zion by the Lake County Coroner's Office, refused to drop the gun when ordered to do so, and began firing shots, police said.

The officers retreated and the man ran about a block west with the gun, police said. A third Zion police officer encountered the man and shot him, police said. His gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers performed life-saving efforts and the man was rushed to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No officers were injured, but the officer who shot the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.